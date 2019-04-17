Apple’s 2019 iPad Air sees first notable price drop since it was announced

Amazon is now offering the first discount we’ve seen on Apple’s 2019 iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB, bringing prices down to $479 shipped in all colors. That’s good for $20 off and the best available since it was announced last month. You’ll find this deal at Walmart as well. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone support. It’s powered by an A12 Bionic chip, sports Touch ID, and has an 8MP camera. Up to 10 hours of battery life keeps the content flowing all day long. We loved it in our hands-on review, particularly noting its value.

Need more power? Apple’s latest iPad Pro is currently $199 off in various configurations of the 11 and 12.9-inch models.

Put your savings to work and grab a top-rated case to keep this iPad safe. We recommend ProCase’s ultra slim smart case, which ships in a variety of finishes for $14. With support for sleep/wake functionality and a magnetic closure, you can be certain your iPad will be protected on-the-go.

Apple iPad Air features:

10. 5-Inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!