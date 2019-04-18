Best Buy is offering deals on latest MacBooks, iPads, and more…if you’re willing to trade

Best Buy is currently offering a number of trade-in promotions when you upgrade to Apple’s latest gadgets. Our favorite trade-in is for iPad Air. If you trade-in any working iPad Pro, you can get up to $150 in credit. That makes the iPad Air available for as low as $349.99, which is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. If you have an aging iPad Pro 9.7-inch, this is a great upgrade. Keep reading for more information on the other trade-in deals available.

For MacBook Air, you can trade in any working MacBook for up to $200 off. This means you can get Apple’s latest MacBook Air with a Retina display, Touch ID, and more from $999.99 with the trade-in valuation.

If you’d rather get a new iPhone, that’s on sale too. Best Buy is offering up to $375 off with trade-in of any qualifying iPhone. This is a great opportunity to save on the iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max.

For those rocking an older Apple Watch, Best Buy is giving up to $100 trade-in credit toward the latest Series 4 model. This brings prices down to as low as $299.99 and is a great option if you’re ready to upgrade.

Terms & conditions:

Not all products are eligible for trade-in. Not available in all locations and some stores may have additional limitations. Trade-in value may vary. Condition, documentation and accessories may affect value. Payment is by Best Buy gift card. You are responsible for removing any data from your product before providing the product for evaluation. You will be required to agree to the terms and conditions. Best Buy reserves the right to refuse any trade-in or to limit quantities for any reason. See a Blue Shirt or BestBuy.com/TradeIn for details.

