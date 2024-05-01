Today’s best game deals: Super Mario RPG on Switch lands at $45 Amazon low (25% off), more

Today we are tracking one of the first notable price drops on the new Super Mario RPG Switch release since its launch. Amazon is now offering physical copies down at $44.80 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a straight up 25% price drop matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it briefly dropped this low earlier last week before quickly selling out. Needless to say, if you’re looking to add a proper physical copy of this one from a proper online retailer to your collection, now’s a great time to do so. Nintendo has delivered a revamped version of what made the original game so beloved in the first place. Fresh new visuals and a host of new gameplay mechanics join your choice of an updated soundtrack or not. You can get more details on what’s new this time around in our previous coverage right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $27 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Actraiser Renaissance eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $47.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $29 (Reg. $40)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $25 (Reg. $30)
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Diablo IV $30 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Star Wars game sale from $3.50
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $70
- Lords of the Fallen $20 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarok $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gotham Knights $10 (Reg. $20)
- Alone in the Dark remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Golden Week Sale sale: up to 60% off
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $45 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
