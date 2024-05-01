Today’s best game deals: Super Mario RPG on Switch lands at $45 Amazon low (25% off), more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $45

Today we are tracking one of the first notable price drops on the new Super Mario RPG Switch release since its launch. Amazon is now offering physical copies down at $44.80 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a straight up 25% price drop matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it briefly dropped this low earlier last week before quickly selling out. Needless to say, if you’re looking to add a proper physical copy of this one from a proper online retailer to your collection, now’s a great time to do so. Nintendo has delivered a revamped version of what made the original game so beloved in the first place. Fresh new visuals and a host of new gameplay mechanics join your choice of an updated soundtrack or not. You can get more details on what’s new this time around in our previous coverage right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

***Score a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45

