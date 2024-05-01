Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Juicy Realm, Moncage, more

Your mid-week collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now at the ready down below. Joining the App Store deals, we have a notable offer on Apple’s 10th Generation iPad and this Amazon all-time low on AirPods Pro 2, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Pascal’s Wager, To the Moon, ICEY, Juicy Realm, Moncage, The Tiny Bang Story, and more. Head below for a complete look at everything.

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Marenian Tavern Story: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari Eclipse 2024: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Agency 2138: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dark Tower: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $5 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cafe Master Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $13 (Reg. $20)

Pascal’s Wager features:

Pascal’s Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that.

