Dyson’s V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum can be yours for 50% off, now $150 shipped

Dyson’s eBay Store offers its Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $300, which is what you’d pay at Dyson direct, this is the best price we’ve tracked for the vacuum alone. (We saw it for $10 more with three additional tools included in February.) This model is especially made for hard floors but can also be used on carpet and upholstery. It even transforms into a handheld vac, which is ideal for furniture. Other features include up to 20 minutes of continuous suction on a single charge and one-click bin emptying. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the Dyson name isn’t a big deal to you, save some cash by opting for the Bissell Adapt XRT Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum at $110 instead. It features multi-surface cleaning plus a removable hand vac. Ratings are light on this one, but Bissell is generally well-reviewed.

Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum:

The Dyson V6 Fluffy Cord-free vacuum comes equipped with the soft roller cleaner head. Invented for hard floors, the soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt.

