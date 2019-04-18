J.Crew Factory’s Easter Sale is live with an extra 50% off clearance, new arrivals & more from $15

The J.Crew Factory Easter Sale offers an extra 50% off all clearance styles with code FULLBASKET at checkout. The same code takes an extra 20% off special occasion styles. Even better, J.Crew Factory is also offering 50% off sitewide, including new arrivals (prices are as marked). J.Crew Rewards Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery.

A standout for men is the 9-inch Gramercy Tech Shorts that are marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These shorts feature stretch for comfort and breathable material to help you stay cool throughout the day. Wear these shorts with the Performance Polo Shirt or the Slim Fit Seersucker Shirt for a polished look for spring. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!