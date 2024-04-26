Crocs Weekend Flash Sale takes an extra 50% off all clearance: Clogs, sandals, more

This weekend only, Crocs is offering an extra 50% off all clearance with code BLOWOUTSALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $55 or more. During this sale you can score deals on Crocs best-selling clogs, sandals, sneakers, accessories, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Baya Clog that’s currently marked down to $22 and offers sizing for men and women alike. For comparison, these clogs are regularly priced at $50 and you can choose from an array of fun color options. The insole is cushioned to promote all-day comfort and the slip-on design allows you to head out the door in a breeze. The entire shoe is buoyant, which is great for summer outings, and highly lightweight as well. Find the rest of our top picks below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!