Back in May of 2018, Microsoft introduced its latest collaboration-focused device, the Surface Hub 2. Now nearly a full year later, we’re finally getting pricing and availability details alongside additional releases to supplement the company’s second-generation hardware. Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2 will be rolling out in June with a whopping $8,999 price tag. Plus, a new 2S model will be joining the fray as well as other versions of the device.

In an attempt to up the ante for collaboration in the office, Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2 is effectively a 21st century whiteboard. Touting a 50.5-inch 4K multi-touch display, the device will garners an equally massive price of $8,999. That price tag equates to internal specs of an 8th generation Core i5 processor. Then 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD make the cut as well.

Those looking to deck out their conference room with the Surface Hub 2 will be able to buy it from Microsoft later this year in June.

Microsoft Surface Hub S2

Amongst all of the recent news from Microsoft, the upcoming Surface Hub 2S is the surely the most prominent. After all, with an 85-inch display, this version of the company’s collaborative computer is the largest to date in the Surface Hub lineup. The larger display has a 16:9 aspect ratio, rather than the 3:2 panel we’ve seen up until now.

Plus to go alongside the 2S, the APC Charge Mobile Battery has been announced. This add-on will offer around two hours of untethered usage for the upcoming Surface Hub. It will also come in the more familiar 50-inch form-factor. Right now exact spec bumps have yet to be announced by Microsoft. Right now a target launch date of 2020 has been set, with pricing information still unavailable at this time.

Surface Hub 2X

Next year, Microsoft will also be debuting a more powerful version of its office-dwelling device. The Surface Hub 2X will mainly be the same as the standard second-generation model. The main difference will be upgraded internals which boasts an enhanced CPU, more RAM and better GPU. By the looks of it, those with a Surface Hub 2 will be able to purchase the upgraded internals without having to replace the entire display.

On the exact opposite note as the Hub 2X, Microsoft will also be bringing to market a version of the Surface Hub which lacks a built-in PC entirely. Expected to launch sometime in 2020, the 50.5-inch model will essentially be a pen-enabled screen that can be paired with an external Windows PC. This seems to be a taking a page out of Dell’s playbook, as earlier this year it unveiled a similar 75-inch touchscreen monitor which lacks any internal computing power.

Given how it took neatly 12 months for Microsoft to dish out all of the details, it is likely we won’t get concrete pricing or launch dates for the new Surface Hub siblings until sometime in 2020.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!