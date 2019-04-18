Rachel Ray’s 10-piece Nonstick Cookware Set drops to $88 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers the Rachael Ray Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set for $87.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130 or so, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re looking for a new multi-piece cookware set, this is a great option. Featuring a nonstick coating and rubber-wrapped handles, you’ll be able to enjoy cooking in the kitchen again. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t forget to pick up the matching Rachael Ray Tools 6-Piece Tool Set for $20 Prime shipped.

Rachel Ray Nonstick Cookware Set features:

Set includes: 1-quart,covered saucepan, 2-quart,covered saucepan, 6-quart,covered stockpot, 3-quart,covered saute, 8.5-inch skillet, 10-inch skillet

Dishwasher safe. A long-lasting nonstick interior lets food slide off with ease and makes cleanup quick and easy

Grippy handles – fun rubberized handles are oven safe to 350 degrees F

Shatter-resistant glass lids. Lifetime limited warranty

