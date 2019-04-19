9to5Toys Daily: April 19, 2019

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play or through our dedicated RSS feed.
New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Apple Watch Series 3 offers fitness tracking, GPS, and a swimproof design from $199 shipped
- Latest Apple AirPods on sale from $140 (Reg. $159), wireless charging case $70 at Costco
- Best Buy takes up to $600 off the latest MacBook Pros, deals from $1,300 shipped
