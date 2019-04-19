Latest Apple AirPods on sale from $140 (Reg. $159), wireless charging case $70 at Costco

- Apr. 19th 2019 6:50 am ET

0

Costco offers its members the latest Apple AirPods for $139.99 with the standard case (Reg. $159). The add-on wireless charging case is also on sale for $69.99 (Reg. $79). You’ll want to check your local store for inventory, otherwise a $4.99 delivery fee will apply. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked to date. The latest Apple AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. They are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we loved them in our hands-on review.

Looking for a lower-cost alternative? Save nearly 50% and go with Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You’ll miss out on iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s a lot to like here. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri” or setting up double-tap
  • Designed by Apple
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Seamless switching between devices
  • Provides More Than 24 Hours of Listening Time
  • 15 Minutes of Charge Time Provide up to 3 Hours of Listening Time
  • Wireless Charging
  • Compatible with 1st or 2nd Generation AirPods

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Headphones Costco

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp