Apple Watch Series 3 offers fitness tracking, GPS, and a swimproof design from $199 shipped

Apple Watch Series 3 deals have returned, with prices as low as $199 at Amazon and Walmart. You can grab the larger 42mm model for $229 via Amazon with a black Sport band. Additional color options are available at Walmart where you’ll also find the 38mm version on sale for $199. Free shipping is available for all. That’s as much as $80 off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Apple Watch Series 3 features built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, a digital crown and swimproof design to keep the fitness tracking going no matter where you are.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab an extra band. First-party options from Apple come in various finishes or you can swing by our roundup of the best third-party straps for even more styles on sale.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

Measure your workouts, from running and cycling to high-intensity interval training. Track and share your daily activity, and get the motivation you need to hit your goals. Better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. Automatically sync your favorite playlists. And stay connected to the people and info you care about most.

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean

Alumninum case

