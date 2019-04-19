Best Buy takes up to $600 off the latest MacBook Pros, deals from $1,300 shipped

Best Buy is currently taking up to $500 off the latest Apple MacBook Pros with deals starting at $1,399.99. To sweeten the offer even further, you can save an extra $100 off any of these models with students deals, which are free to sign-up for. You’ll receive a promo code via email shortly after completing registration. That brings prices down $600 in some instances, marking the best we’ve tracked to date on various models. For comparison, Amazon is currently taking $150 off at this time. One standout is the 15-inch 2.2GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,899.99 or $1,799.99 with student deals. B&H has it for $2,149 currently.

The latest MacBook Pros sport Intel Core i7 processors with blazing fast SSDs inside, along with four Thunderbolt 3 ports and more. Touch Bar and Touch ID deliver another level of functionality, along with 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Be sure to put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to complete your new setup. We recommend this model from Anker which delivers extra USB-A ports, Ethernet and HDMI.

Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core
  • 16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 256GB SSD
  • 15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
  • True Tone Technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS

