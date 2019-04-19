Beats urBeats3 Earbuds are on sale in various colors w/ Lightning or 3.5mm for $40 (Reg. $60)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats3 Earbuds with Lightning or 3.5mm connector in various colors for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, Amazon is charging $60 for most colors. Today’s deal sits between our two previous mentions of $38 and $50. urBeats3 deliver Beats audio with Lightning and 3.5mm connections, making them an easy buy for the gym if you prefer a wired setup. Features include a “fine-tuned acoustic design,” tangle-free cable and magnetic earbuds. Use the built-in remote to take calls, control playback and call upon Siri. Rated 4/5 stars by 130 Amazon customers.
Prefer wireless? These top-rated Mpow Flame Wireless In-ears are over 50% less and feature a design that’s great for workouts and other strenuous activities. With a sweatproof casing, you’ll be good to good for most adventures.
ICYMI: Latest Apple AirPods on sale from $140 (Reg. $159), wireless charging case $70 at Costco.
Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats3 Earbuds feature:
- Fine-tuned acoustic design delivers an exceptional listening experience
- Optimal ergonomic design for all-day comfort
- Variety of eartip options provide individualized fit for
- Tangle-free flat cable and magnetic earbuds offer easy portability
- Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
