Under Armour’s Sideline 64-oz. Water Jug will keep you hydrated this summer: $19 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Sideline 64 Ounce Water Jug for $18.74 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $6 off what you’d spend at Under Armour direct and is one of the best Amazon prices we’ve tracked. With summer rapidly approaching, we’re all likely to increase our outdoor activity. While it’s quite fun, it can also be draining. Grab this 64 ounce water jug, fill it up, and keep yourself hydrated. Thanks to double-wall foam insulation, you’ll be able to keep beverages cold for up to 12 hours. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for something easier to carry around? Contigo’s Ashland 24-oz. Water Bottle is $13 and features a pop-up straw for easy, one-handed drinking. A leak-proof lid helps keep contents from spilling when accidents happen. The built-in handle makes it it easy to attach to a bag.

Under Armour Sideline Water Jug features:

Double-wall foam insulated —keeps beverages cold for 12 hours

Leak-resistant locking flip-top lid with one-hand push-button operation

Fold-down carrying handle with integrated fence hooks

BPA free; 64 ounce capacity. One Size Fits All

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!