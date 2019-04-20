The Victorinox Swiss Army Pocket Knife offers 7 functions that make life easier: $11 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Pocket Knife for $11 Prime shipped. Note: there’s a 1-2 day shipping delay, but that doesn’t have to stop you from locking in today’s deal. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate and is the best price we’ve tracked there in over nine months. This convenient and compact pocket knife offers a total of seven unique functions. Options include a 1.25-inch blade, screwdriver, scissors, tweezers, and more. A built-in keyring makes this easy to carry at all times. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need additional functions, this Tac-Force Knife costs even less and offers a significantly larger form-factor. The blade is about 3 times longer and is easy to deploy one-handed thanks to a built-in spring assistance.

Victorinox Swiss Army Pocket Knife features:

Features (7) functions: 1.25″ blade, nail file with screwdriver, scissors, key ring, tweezers, and toothpick – this versatile multi-tool is ready for any adventure.

This Swiss Army pocket knife is constructed with stainless steel and encased in polished ABS scales that provide ultimate durability in a sleek and classic black finish.

Fits comfortably in your pocket, purse, or as an easy-access addition to keys. No need to leave this knife behind due to lack of space – it’s the sidekick you can take anywhere.

