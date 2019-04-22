Nest’s Hello Smart Video Doorbell is down to its lowest price this year at $166 (Reg. $229)

Trusted seller CE Overstock via Rakuten offers the Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell for $165.74 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. You’ll also need to be signed into your Rakuten account as well to lock in the savings. While you’ll usually pay $229 at retailers like Nest direct, B&H and Best Buy, that’s good for an over $63 discount, beats our previous mention by $4 and is the best we’ve seen this year. Armed with Assistant integration, Nest’s video doorbell works with your smart home. It features intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes keeping an eye on your porch, monitoring package deliveries and more easier. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you prefer something that better integrates with your Alexa-enabled smart home, definitely consider the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell at $100. Not only does it play nice with Amazon’s voice assistant, but it’s also a more budget-conscious video doorbell. One of the main tradeoffs here is the lack of Nest’s smart motion alerts, but if that’s something you can live without, Ring still offers similar, but less intelligent, notifications.

And for more ways to improve your smart home’s security, check out our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices.

Nest Hello Smart Video Doorbell features:

Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication. Review the recorded recent activity outside your home via the three-hour snapshot history of this Nest Hello video doorbell

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!