Monster Park AR Dino World for iOS brings dinosaurs to your everyday life, now FREE (Reg. $3)

The top-rated Monster Park AR Dino World for iOS is now available for FREE. Regularly $3, this is the first price drop that we’ve seen this year. Enter the world of AR with Monster Park Dino World, a unique app that brings dinosaurs to your everyday life. “Charming and mysterious giants immerse you in an augmented reality gaming environment.” Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 3,400 Amazon reviewers.

Would you like to take a hilarious photo or make a video with dinosaurs, those who ruled the Earth long time ago? Ever played with huge monsters in your living room, backyard or in the city center?

Monster Park – AR Dino World is a new augmented reality game that allows you to observe and rule incredibly lifelike dinosaurs and other horrible creatures with your device’s camera. Take a look at monsters in real size, bring them into your world, walk together, take cool photos and record videos to wow your friends.

Charming and mysterious giants immerse you in an augmented reality gaming environment. ARKit with precise tracking and light detection makes this whole experience incredibly powerful and realistic.

Play Monster Park with family and friends! Multiple users can interact with each other in the augmented reality world. The app offers a multi-user AR experience for two or more devices. Enjoy out-of-this-world experience together – rule dinosaurs, place the scene, enter the portal and discover the amazing dino park using different devices at the same time.

Make funny videos with monsters or create stunning photos, save them to the camera roll or share with friends.