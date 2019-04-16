If you’ve ever had to change which Nintendo Switch you’re using, you’ve likely run into having to move saves between devices. While you used to have to move everything, in its latest update, you can now move individual saved games between Nintendo Switch devices.

This is perfect for the person who shares a Switch with people, or if you just want to take your character to a friend’s house without bringing all of your data. That’s not the only addition in the Switch’s latest update, keep reading to learn more.

How to move individual saved games between Nintendo Switch devices

The instructions on how to move your saved data are quite simple.

Update your Nintendo Switch to Version 8.0.0 Navigate to System Settings Navigate to Data Management Navigate to Transfer Your Save Data Choose the individual games you’d like to backup

Do note that backed up saves will not remain on the source system once the transfer process takes place. This is because Nintendo is meaning for this to be a method of transferring your saved data from one device to another and not just a backup of your progress.

Other improvements or new features in Nintendo Switch Version 8.0.0

Alongside the new backup features, there are several other improvements or new features included in the update. One of my personal favorite new features is a new “sort software” that’s available after selecting the “All Software” on the home menu. The installed applications can be sorted by last played, total time played, title, or publisher. This is available only when you have at least 13 total games installed on your Switch.

There’s also a new News option, allowing you to view all news items currently being distributed. If you’re one to customize your user profile, there are now 15 new icons from Splatoon 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World. For those who need some help seeing things, a new zoom feature can be enabled in the system settings.

Another big update is a new restriction on VR Mode with 3D Visuals within the parental controls area. If you’d like to make it so your child can’t put their Switch into VR mode, this is a great addition.

Last but not least, there’s a new feature that allows the system to be prevented from waking when you unplug the AC adapter. If you’ve ever been frustrated with your Switch display turning on when you unplug it, this is the update for you.

