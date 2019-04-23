If you’re a gamer, you know that performance on PC is vastly superior to what the latest and greatest consoles have to offer. Most would agree this is largely due to price constraints, but here’s to hoping the PlayStation 5 pushes boundaries and can be somewhat competitive with gaming portables like the all-new Razer Blade 15 and 17 Pro.

Announced earlier today, the Razer Blade 15 sports Intel’s latest 9th Generation i7 six-core processor with Advanced models offering a mind-blowing either 240Hz Full HD or 4K OLED touch displays. Improvements to the Razer Blade Pro 17 include a smaller chassis, Intel’s latest six-core processors, and much more.

Portables with gorgeous displays

Of all the features in Razer’s new laptops, the display tech has to be the most compelling of it all. Whether you opt for the Razer Blade 15 or 17 Pro, you’re bound to have an excellent notebook on your hands. While both have been announced on the same day, the Razer Blade 15 has specs which have easily stolen the show.

When sticking with the Base model Razer Blade 15, you’ll get a very respectable 144Hz Full HD display that is quite an upgrade from the previous model. For those willing to fork over an additional 20% or more, they’ll be able to nab an Advanced model and opt for either a silky smooth 240Hz Full HD or 4K OLED touch display.

“The Razer Blade 15 is the perfect companion for hardcore gamers and power users,” says Razer Co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “Now we’re packing even more performance in the same slim form factor to satisfy the needs of even the most demanding gamers, esports athletes and content creators.”

The Razer Blade 17 Pro doesn’t appear to compete in this arena, with all models featuring 144Hz Full HD. While this this is a solid upgrade from its predecessor, there is something disappointing about its smaller sibling outperforming it. It does however attempt to make up for this with a chassis that is up to 25% smaller than its competition, making it quite compelling for gaming looking to get the largest display.

Pricing and availability

The Base model Razer Blade 15 will be launch with an impressive price of $1,999. Folks looking to nab a Razer Blade 15 Advanced with its silky smooth 240Hz display will need to fork over at least $2,399. According to Razer, consumers will be able to order all models of Blade 15 starting tomorrow.

Those interested in the massive Razer Blade Pro 17 will need to set aside at least $2,499, with custom upgrades pushing the price up further. Additionally, they’ll need to wait a bit longer as the company anticipates launch to occur sometime during the month of May.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s truly impressive the amount of high-end tech that Razer has been able to pack into its latest gaming laptops. With price points starting as low as $1,999, in many ways these portables put Apple’s beefiest 15-inch MacBook to shame. They’re an easy pick when looking for a gaming PC with fancy RGB lighting.

That being said, rumor has it that Apple is working on a MacBook Pro that sports a radical new design. We’ll have to wait and see if the specs and cost keep it at a price point worthy of comparing to Razer’s latest releases.

