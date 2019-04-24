LG’s XBOOM 550W Speaker w/ LED lighting drops to new low at $200 shipped (Reg. $349)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store offers the LG RK7 XBOOM 550W Speaker System for $199.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Normally selling for $349, that’s good for a 43% discount and is the best price we’ve seen to date. LG’s XBOOM line is defined with built-in multicolor LED lighting that syncs to the music. And speaking of audio, this speaker touts hi-fi sound quality thanks to a 550W sound output. LG’s RK7 Speaker is a perfect way to rock out this summer. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For a more portable experience, consider picking up LG’s PK5 XBOOM Go Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. At $57, it still includes the defining LED lighting. However, you’re taking a big hit in terms of sound quality in exchange for the portability.

Want hi-fi sound quality but without the built-in multicolor lighting? Consider JBL’s Link 300 Speaker, which packs built-in Google Assistant at $80 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250). Or for a more vintage aesthetic, Marshall’s Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is currently discounted to $258 (Save $40+).

LG RK7 XBOOM 550W Speaker System features:

Keep your parties going long into the night with this LG XBOOM loudspeaker system. Bluetooth technology lets you stream content from your mobile device, while the karaoke function means you can have your own singalong with friends. Multicolor LED lighting adds to the fun, whether you’re listening to your favorite playlist or belting out a pop song. With simple controls, this LG loudspeaker system offers effortless operation.

