JBL’s Link 300 Speaker packs Assistant + room-filling audio at $80 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $250)

Harman Kardon is currently offering the JBL Link 300 Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speaker in certified refurbished version for $79.99 shipped. Originally retailing for $250, we’ve more recently seen it sell for around $125 at retailers like Best Buy. That’s still good for a 36% discount, with today’s offer being one of the lowest we’ve seen all-time. With Google Assistant built in, this speaker features higher quality sound than that of the Home or Home Mini. It offers room-filling audio, supports multi-room playback and built-in Chromecast capabilities. Includes a one-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 100 Best Buy shoppers. In our hands-on review, we deemed it an affordable alternative to the Home Max.

JBL Link 300 Assistant Bluetooth Speaker features:

The JBL Link 300 is a voice-activated speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® enabled that delivers incredible room-filling sound from a compact design. It has the Google Assistant built-in. It’s your own personal Google. Always ready to help. You can ask it questions. And tell it to do things. The more you use it, the more useful it gets. Just start with “Ok Google” – a simple voice request triggers your JBL Link 300 to play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more. To amplify your party, speakers with Chromecast built-in can be grouped together to enjoy the same song in every room.

