Keep cool as you sleep with this bamboo mattress pad from $63 (Save 30%)

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, eLuxury Supply (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon takes 30% off the ExceptionalSheets Rayon from Bamboo Mattress Pad with Fitted Skirt in multiple sizes. Prices range from $62.99 to $82.59. Free shipping applies. All sizes are at or near the best price we’ve tracked on Amazon. This made-in-the-USA mattress pad is not only hypoallergenic, it’ll also help keep you cool while sleeping. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands. Head below for all sizes on sale.

Mattress pads on sale:

Make sure you have a cooling pillow, as well. The ViscoSoft Hypoallergenic Standard Memory Foam Arctic Gel Pillow starts at $30 and comes in either standard or contoured shapes. It features a cooling gel that’ll react to a person’s body heat as they sleep, making them as comfortable as possible. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

ExceptionalSheets Rayon from Bamboo Mattress Pad:

MATERIAL – Plush rayon from bamboo cover filled with hypoallergenic down alternative RevoLoft Cluster Fiber – Backing is made of 30% cotton/70% polyester – Skirt is made of 76% polyester/16% nylon/8% spandex – The removable pillow top mattress pad is like a cloud with unbeatable comfort and gentle support. This mattress pad is a perfect choice if you’re considering a comfortable, soft, breathable and high quality mattress pad.

Each pad is filled with Revoloft, a state-of-the-art fiberfill that has the feel of authentic goose & duck down without the feathers, poking or allergies. You can feel it under your skin, so smooth and cozy. Get relief after tired days. Silent protection that doesn’t disrupt your valuable sleep, makes you sleep well all night. This is great for those with any type of mattress including innerspring, latex or memory foam.

HYPOALLERGENIC – This exclusive and extraordinary fiber technology gives you the look and feel of down only better, and makes the cover 100% hypoallergenic. 160 thread count cover with double needle baffle box stitch prevents fill from shifting or moving around.

