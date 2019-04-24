A lifetime of language learning with Rosetta Stone is now only $189 (Reg. $299), more from $99

Amazon offers Rosetta Stone Language Learning Software Lifetime Access for $189 with free email delivery. (If that’s not an option, a code can be shipped to your home at no extra cost.) Regularly $299, this is the best deal we’ve tracked at Amazon for this software in most of the languages offered. Enjoy unlimited updates and support so you’re always on top of your learning game. Choose from 24 languages including various dialects of Spanish, Italian, Japanese, and even Irish (also known as Gaeilge). Ratings vary, but Rosetta Stone is a respected product overall. Head below for more deals.

Not ready to make that kind of commitment to Rosetta Stone? You can instead opt for a 12-month subscription to the service at $99 with free email delivery. Also at Walmart. Regularly $179, this is tied with a mention from last month as one of the best prices we’ve seen for this tier.

With your savings, pick up a reliable headset so you can practice your listening and speaking exercises with no trouble. The Logitech USB Headset H390 with Noise Cancelling Mic is only $25. It’s rated 3.9/5 stars from thousands of shoppers.

Rosetta Stone Lifetime Language Learning Software:

Keep your lessons longer. Each user who purchases Lifetime Rosetta Stone on Amazon will get future software updates and support for the life of the product

Thrive in another language. With Dynamic Immersion, you’ll learn through context by seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing. Just like you do in the real world

Sound like a native. Get instant feedback to perfect your pronunciation with our patented TruAccent speech recognition engine

Learn here, there, and everywhere. You’re always on your phone so your language learning should be too. Your Rosetta Stone subscription gives you access across all of your devices–mobile, tablet, and desktop

