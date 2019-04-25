BLACK+DECKER’s powerful 175W electric food chopper belongs in every kitchen for $14

Amazon offers the BLACK+DECKER 3-Cup Electric Food Chopper (HC300B) for $14 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart or Home Depot. Normally $20, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you hate spending time in the kitchen chopping food for salsa, pies, and more, this is a great buy. With a powerful 175W motor, you’ll be able to enjoy chopping and mincing like never before. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save a few bucks and go manual with the Zick-Zick Classic Food Chopper at $12 Prime shipped. This is great for chopping nuts and more with precision, as it only cuts when you want it to.

BLACK+DECKER Food Chopper features:

One-Touch Electric Chopper – Chopping made simple with one-touch pulse control

3-Cup Capacity

Dishwasher-Safe Removable Parts

Improved Chopping Assembly and Lid

Stainless Steel Blades – Bi-level stainless steel blades stay sharp, providing long-lasting performance

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!