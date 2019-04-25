BLACK+DECKER’s powerful 175W electric food chopper belongs in every kitchen for $14

- Apr. 25th 2019 2:23 pm ET

$14
0

Amazon offers the BLACK+DECKER 3-Cup Electric Food Chopper (HC300B) for $14 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart or Home Depot. Normally $20, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you hate spending time in the kitchen chopping food for salsa, pies, and more, this is a great buy. With a powerful 175W motor, you’ll be able to enjoy chopping and mincing like never before. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save a few bucks and go manual with the Zick-Zick Classic Food Chopper at $12 Prime shipped. This is great for chopping nuts and more with precision, as it only cuts when you want it to.

BLACK+DECKER Food Chopper features:

  • One-Touch Electric Chopper – Chopping made simple with one-touch pulse control
  • 3-Cup Capacity
  • Dishwasher-Safe Removable Parts
  • Improved Chopping Assembly and Lid
  • Stainless Steel Blades – Bi-level stainless steel blades stay sharp, providing long-lasting performance

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$14

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Walmart Home Depot Black+Decker

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide