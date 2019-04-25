Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower USB-C PD 20100mAh Power Bank bundle $50, more

- Apr. 25th 2019 10:26 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers the RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C PD Power Bank bundled with the RAVPower 6700mAh 2-in-1 Portable Charger for $49.99 shipped . In order to lock in the savings, clip both items’ on-page coupons, add them to your cart and then apply code SPX8MFSN at checkout. Normally purchasing the two RAVPower charging accessories would run you $80, with today’s offer saving you over 37%. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. This bundle is a perfect way to deck out your portable charging setup. The USB-C PD portable charger features 45W of power output while the other 2-in-1 charger supplements it with a hybrid design. Both carry 4.2+ star ratings.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology now comes packed into a chassis that’s smaller and thinner than a golf ball, with a foldable plug to fit perfectly in any palm, pack, or pocket. A super compact design saves space on the wall, or fits perfectly into palm, pack, or pocket. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any smaller, the plug folds away, to go absolutely everywhere you need to go. Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ charging technology enables tailored charging of a multitude of devices, by intelligently determining which device is plugged in to charge, and adjusting output accordingly.

