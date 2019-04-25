Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower USB-C PD 20100mAh Power Bank bundle $50, more

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon offers the RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C PD Power Bank bundled with the RAVPower 6700mAh 2-in-1 Portable Charger for $49.99 shipped . In order to lock in the savings, clip both items’ on-page coupons, add them to your cart and then apply code SPX8MFSN at checkout. Normally purchasing the two RAVPower charging accessories would run you $80, with today’s offer saving you over 37%. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. This bundle is a perfect way to deck out your portable charging setup. The USB-C PD portable charger features 45W of power output while the other 2-in-1 charger supplements it with a hybrid design. Both carry 4.2+ star ratings.

