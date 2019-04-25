Built-in GPS & 17-day battery life headline Huawei’s $60 Band 3 Pro Fitness Tracker (All-time low)

Amazon offers the Huawei Band 3 Pro GPS Fitness Tracker for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70 elsewhere at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a $10 discount, matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the third notable price drop we’ve seen. Rocking a color AMOLED touchscreen, Huawei’s Band 3 Pro also features a waterproof design, typical fitness tracking capabilities, sleep monitoring and built-in GPS. Other standout features include oxygen uptake tracking and up to 17 days of battery life on a single charge. Note: shipping is delayed 2-3 days. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Huawei’s Band 3 Pro is an even more compelling option when compared to other similarly-priced fitness trackers. For instance, with the Fitbit Inspire you’re only getting five days of battery life, with other notable features from the Huawei option — like V02, an AMOLED screen and more — not making the cut.

Huawei Band 3 Pro GPS Fitness Tracker features:

Gain insight into your fitness and health with the Band 3 Pro All-in-One Activity Tracker from Huawei. This activity tracker has multiple sports modes to detect and track your favorite exercises and activities, and giving you valuable data to keep tabs on your progress, such as VO2 max and recovery times.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!