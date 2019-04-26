The Sephora Beauty Insider Spring Bonus Event is now live, with savings storewide. Well, if you’re a Rouge member, that is. Those who belong to the remaining two tiers — VIB and Insider — have another week to wait. Still, Sephora doesn’t bring out sitewide discounts like this very often throughout the year. If you’ve been holding out on replenishing your makeup, skincare, or hair products, take advantage of Sephora’s spring sale savings. Head below for more details, as well as some top picks.

Sephora Beauty Insider Spring Bonus Event

Starting today, anyone who is a Sephora Rouge member can enjoy 20% off with no minimum required via coupon HEYROUGE. On May 2nd, VIB customers will be able to take 15% off after promo code HEYVIB while Insiders can receive 10% off with HEYINSIDER. All codes end May 6th and some exclusions apply.

For a breakdown of the three Beauty Insider tiers and their respective customer perks, click here. Not yet enrolled in the program? You can sign up here for free and enjoy 10% off after the above coupon starting May 2nd

Items worth watching

Events such as Sephora’s spring sale are a great opportunity to score deals on items that are rarely, or never, discounted. Here are some products that are on my radar…

Dr. Jart. Cicapair Color Correcting Treatment

Normally $52, a 1.7-ounce jar of Dr. Jart Cicapair Color Correcting Treatment drops to as low as $42 after coupon for Rouge members. I’m kicking myself for having just bought this very item at full price a couple of weeks ago, but I was fresh out and can’t go long without this product in my routine. Cicapair Color Correcting Treatment is suitable to wear as a primer before makeup or on its own. This color-changing cream reduces the appearance of redness and blemishes while providing skin with a healthy glow. It also has SPF 30 for UV protection.

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Liquefied Lipstick

This is already discounted from $24 to $12. Rouge members can apply their coupon to score this lipstick for $9.50. Bite’s Amuse Bouche lip color is one of the few I’ve ever tried that stays on, even after I’ve finished eating. Well over 20 colors are available for you to choose from, from light pinks to bold purples. Advocates for clean beauty take note — this lipstick is free of petrochemicals, and formulated with organic and natural ingredients.

La Mer The Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation

How often can you pick up something from this luxury beauty line on sale? Not very. La Mer’s The Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation is just under $100 after Rouge discount — which is still rather pricey. However, it’s the best deal out there for it. I like cushion foundations, especially in the summertime, because you can build upon coverage without it feeling too heavy. The La Mer cushion features SPF 20 and also offers one of the better ranges of shades we’ve seen (12). A refill is included, too.

Ouai Finishing Creme

Ouai (pronounced “way”) makes some of the nicest hair products I’ve ever used. Effectively tame frizz with its Finishing Creme for as low as $19 after Rouge discount. This lightweight cream also adds shine and lift to your hair while protecting it from heat styling and those dreaded split ends.

Now over to you…

Which items are you planning to buy in the Sephora Beauty Insider Spring Bonus Event? Are you a lucky Rouge member who can take advantage of these savings now, or do you need to be patient and wait another week? Share your thoughts in the comments.

