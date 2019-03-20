Amazon just launched a new in-house skincare line called Belei, which is formulated without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. Prices start at just $9. The new lines has 12 products to hydrate, brighten, refine and clarify your skin. If you’re looking for a new regimen, Belei is a great choice to help with that this spring. Even better, all Belei products are eligible for free shipping, including unlimited free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime. Find out more about this new launch below. Note: all Belei products are currently 25% off via the on-page coupon; prices below will reflect that.

“Our goal is to help customers spend less time and money searching for the right skin-care solutions,” Kara Trousdale, head of beauty for private brands on Amazon.com, said in a press release. “We took a simple, no-nonsense approach when creating Belei, developing products with ingredients that are both proven to deliver results and also offer customers great value for the quality.”

Serums

Serums are a must-have in your skincare routine and are great for an array of skin types. The Belei Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum evens out your complexion by reducing the visibility of wrinkles and also hydrates the skin. This is a great base to put on your face before applying makeup, sunscreen or moisturizer. It’s also nice for anyone who is trying to address dryness as well as the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Even better, it’s priced at just $30.

Moisturizers

Hydrate your skin for spring and summer with the Belei Retinol Refining Moisturizer. If you’re especially looking to incorporate retinol into your routine, this moisturizer is a great start. It was also designed to be soothing and it’s fragrance free. This moisturizer is priced at just $26 for a 1.7-oz. bottle.

Cleansers & Masks

Masks are all over the skincare world. This $14 Belei Balancing Mask is designed to unclog pores. It’s made with charcoal and also includes hyaluronic acid to help your skin retain moisture. All it takes is 15 minutes and it rinses off with warm water.

Finally, if you’re like me, washing your face at night can be a hassle. This pack of 25 Belei Oil-Free Micellar Facial Cleansing Wipes are fragrance free and and are so nice to keep beside your bed. Plus, you can pick up a 2-pack of 25 wipes for just $7. These wipes help to lift makeup, dirt and oil from pores to leave skin feeling clean, hydrated and refreshed.

Which item from Amazon’s new Belei skincare line are you most excited about? Let me know in the comments below. Also, speaking of Amazon-brand products, be sure to check out our guide to Amazon’s in-house grocery label and find out how it can save you money.