Tommy Hilfiger offers an extra 40% off sale items with spring deals from just $21

For a limited time only, Tommy Hilfiger is offering an extra 40% off sale items with promo code EXTRA at checkout. Free shipping applies on orders of $100 or more The men’s Flex Trouser Joggers are extremely versatile to dress up or down and on-trend. These joggers are on sale for $60, which is down from their original rate of $130. They feature a four-way stretch for comfort as well as a drawstring waist band. These joggers are a no-brainer for spring and will look great with dress shoes or sneakers alike. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Regular Fit Dot Polo Shirt $42 (Orig. $90)
- Slim Fit Cotton Check Shirt $36 (Orig. $80)
- Deep Indigo Skinny Jeans $48 (Orig. $100)
- Lightweight Windbreaker $90 (Orig. $200)
- Flex Trouser Jogger $60 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Collegiate Sweatshirt $42 (Orig. $90)
- Mid Rise Straight Jeans $48 (Orig. $100)
- Ribbed Short Sleeve Dress $78 (Orig. $170)
- V-Neck Lounge Tee $21 (Orig. $46)
- Leather Ankle Boots $84 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!