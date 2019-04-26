Never pay full price for Xbox Live Gold, here’s 6 months for $21 (Reg. $35+)

Newegg Flash is now offering 6 months of Xbox Live Gold for $20.99 with free digital delivery. Simply add the 3-month card to your cart and an additional 3 months will appear in the cart. Three months of Xbox Live Gold regularly goes for $25 and 6-month subs can be had for around $35.50 at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, making it the perfect time to grab a quick extension on your current subscription. Just remember to redeem the codes by June 30th, 2019. Live Gold comes with huge deals on the Xbox marketplace, access to the monthly free game library and online play, among other things. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While you’re getting your Xbox gaming setup in order, be sure to head over to this morning’s games roundup for deals on titles like Mortal Kombat 11, Devil May Cry 5 and Mega Man 11. We also have these Turtle Beach Ear Force One Headsets at $47 (Save $20) as well as a complete video review of the new SteelSeries Arctis 9X.

Xbox Live Gold:

Play together with friends in the world’s premier gaming community

Get free games to play with friends every month, worth up to $700 a year

Receive exclusive discounts of up to 50 – 75% on games in the Xbox Store

All future Games with Gold titles for Xbox 360 will be playable on Xbox One

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!