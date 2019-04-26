Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League Switch $12, Overwatch GOTY Edition from $18, more

In today’s best game deals, the Nintendo eShop is now offering Rocket League on Switch for $11.99. That’s down from the regular $20 asking price and matching our previous mention. For comparison, the digital copy is still $20 at Amazon and elsewhere. We are also still seeing the Ultimate Edition down to $29.97 over at Amazon while PS4 gamers can get in for just $20 at the moment. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Days Gone, Overwatch GOTY Edition, Dark Souls Remastered and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Days Gone + XCOM 2 $60 ($70 value) | Newegg
- Overwatch GOTY Edition from $18 (Reg. $28+) | Newegg
- Dark Souls Remastered Switch $28 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Days Gone Dynamic Theme & Avatar Pack (PS4) FREE | PSN
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Super Mario Maker 2 Pre-order: $60 | Amazon
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Katamari Damacy REROLL: $21 (Reg. $30) | Nintendo eShop
- Fire Emblem Warriors: $27 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- XCOM 2 Collection: $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Persona 5: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 + $10 GC: $60 ($70 value) | Target
- Puyo Puyo Tetris: $16 (Reg. $20) | PlayStation Store
- for PS+ members
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch: $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Borderlands Game of the Year Edition: $7 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- No Man’s Sky Xbox One: $30 (Reg. $50) | Target
- Devil May Cry 5 $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
