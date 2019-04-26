Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League Switch $12, Overwatch GOTY Edition from $18, more

- Apr. 26th 2019 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, the Nintendo eShop is now offering Rocket League on Switch for $11.99. That’s down from the regular $20 asking price and matching our previous mention. For comparison, the digital copy is still $20 at Amazon and elsewhere. We are also still seeing the Ultimate Edition down to $29.97 over at Amazon while PS4 gamers can get in for just $20 at the moment. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Days Gone, Overwatch GOTY Edition, Dark Souls Remastered and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

SteelSeries brings its Arctis 9X wireless headset w/ simultaneous Bluetooth to Xbox

Nintendo Switch can now transfer single game saves between devices

PlayStation 5 confirmed w/ backwards compatibility, 8K resolution, SSD, ray tracing, more

How to get a year of FREE Nintendo Switch Online access via Amazon Prime

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

nintendo

nintendo
eShop

eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard