Amazon is known for its various storefronts, which cover everything from fashion and furniture to groceries, thanks to its partnership with Whole Foods. And while there are plenty of ways to shop at Amazon, one perk that you may not be aware of its Bargain Finds page. Welcome to Amazon’s dollar store. With free shipping on every item, whether you have a Prime membership or not, this hub focuses on low-cost products across every category. This includes fashion, tech and even home goods. There’s plenty to find in the Bargain Finds section at Amazon. Head below for more.

Amazon’s Bargain Finds: Deals on just about every category

At first glance, the Bargain Finds landing page can be a bit overwhelming. There’s line after line of low-cost products across just about every category. You’re automatically sorted into the “best sellers” section but additional tabs across the top can help you find what you’re looking for.

Amazon’s Bargain Finds storefront is a great way to come up with ideas for low-cost gifts or even stocking stuffers around the holiday season. The electronics section isn’t going to overwhelm in terms of big names or stellar deals, but a deeper dive reveals some neat product accessories which make easy gifts.

For example, the Apple fan in your life is sure to get a kick out of this 9-in-1 AirPods accessory kit, which includes a case, extra eartips and even an Apple Watch attachment for under $10. You’ll find many other similar types of products within the Bargains Find storefront. Check out the entire inventory here.

Free shipping highlights the Amazon Bargain Finds store

At this point, everyone is familiar with Amazon’s Prime membership and the perks that come with it. One interesting feature of the Bargain Finds store is that every item ships free. Regardless of your order total, you can count on no-cost delivery to your home. That makes shopping in the Bargain Finds storefront at Amazon all the more appealing and a great way to pick up low-cost gifts and accessories year-round.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like about the Bargain Finds store. But just like any dollar store, whether brick and mortar or online, you’re going to primarily find lower quality items with prices to match. That said, Amazon’s Bargain Finds shop is a great way to pick up gifts around the holiday season or to look for low-cost accessories for your favorite tech.

