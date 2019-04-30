Hautelook’s Brooks Running Shoe Sale offers up to 60% off styles for men & women from $60

Hautelook’s Brooks Running Shoes Event offers up to 60% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Ravenna 9 Running Shoes are on sale for $65, which is down from their original rate of $110. These shoes are great for your spring and summer training and feature a supportive design. They are also lightweight and will help to promote your natural stride for your best workout yet. Head below to find the rest of the great deals from Hautelook’s Brooks Flash Sale.

