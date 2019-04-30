Load up on K-cup coffee pods today, 100-pack of Solimo Light Roast for $17.50 (Reg. up to $34)

Amazon has its 100-pack of Solimo Light Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods on sale for $17.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the $10 on-page coupon. Regularly between $27.50 and $34, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked and a whole lot of coffee for under $18. This is 100% Arabica coffee with some “subtle nutty and fruity notes.” These pods are compatible with both 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers as well. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

While you’ll be hard pressed to find more coffee pods than this for under $18 with solid reviews, you might want to browse our guide to Solimo and other Amazon grocery brands. They can be great way to save loads of cash on everyday items like coffee and much more.

But speaking of coffee, we also have some great deals on brewers today at as much as $100 off. And be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide for even more options.

Solimo Light Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods:

100 Light Roast coffee k cups pods

Light roast coffee with clean, smooth finish

A hot, refreshing, bright cup of coffee, made with a light medium roast coffee that has some subtle nutty and fruity notes

100% Arabica coffee

Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

