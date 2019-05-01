Evoland 2 action RPG w/ 20 hours of gameplay now $1 on iOS/Android (Reg. $8) + more

Evoland 2 is a unique experience that combines many different gameplay genres. It goes back and forth between being a 2D RPG, 3D fighting game, shooter and even a card game. The 20-hour experience is regularly $8, but has now dropped to just $1 on the App Store. That’s matching the all-time low and the perfect time to jump in. Not only is this one currently matched on Google Play for Android users, but we are also seeing solid price drops on the original game in the series. These titles combine for a 4+ star rating from over 14,000 gamers. More details below.

We also have some great deals live on Star Wars apps today including Knights of the Old Republic II and Star Wars Pinball 7, The rest of today’s price drops can be found right here.

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $5)

Android: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $8)

Android: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $5)

Evoland 2:

Onboard on an epic adventure of more than 20 hours through video games history filled with a ton of funny classical games references. From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored.

