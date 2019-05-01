HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa compatibility make iDevices $70 Thermostat a steal (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is offering the iDevices Smart Thermostat for $69.95 shipped. That’s $30 off what iDevices is charging and is within $6 of the Amazon low. I bought one of these for my last house and loved it so much that I bought another for my current home. With support for Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa, this cost-effective thermostat proves that its possible to do it all at a respectable price. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of reviewers.

Like most smart thermostats, this one requires a C-Wire. If you live in a recently built home you probably have nothing to worry about, but if its older you’ll want to grab iDevices Wire Adapter for $12.50. I used this in my last home and can vouch that it does the trick.

iDevices Smart Thermostat features:

Voice Control: Responds to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice commands

Access Anywhere: Control and monitor the iDevices Thermostat from anywhere using any iOS/Android device and the iDevices Connected app

Compatibility: Works with most heating and cooling systems; all systems require a 24VAC “Common” wire for power. All system types require a common wire (C-Wire). To check system and router compatibility, refer to iDevices support portal

