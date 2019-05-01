Nuraphone ANC Wireless Headphones w/ 20-hour battery life: $320 shipped (Today only, $80 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Nuraphone Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $319.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at Best Buy, direct from Nuraphone and Amazon, this is a solid $80 discount. It is also within cents of our previous Gold Box mention. Along with the 20+ hours of battery life, 4 external microphones for voice calls and aptX-HD wireless Bluetooth, these headphones feature active noise cancellation with social mode. You can read all about our hands-on impressions right here. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Both TaoTronics and Mpow make active noise-cancelling headphones starting from just $41 if the brand name options don’t do anything for you. But if it’s a truly wireless experience you’re after, the latest Apple AirPods are on sale from $140. And be sure to check out JLab’s new truly wireless earbuds with up to 40 hours of battery life.

At its core is a self-learning engine built into the nuraphone that automatically learns and adapts to your unique hearing. Hear your favorite music for the first time. The nuraphone delivers bass you can feel, while maintaining crystal clear detail. It works by splitting the melodic sounds to an in-ear speaker, and the bass sounds to an over-ear tactile driver that delivers the sound through your skin. For the first time you can adjust your level of immersion. Stand at the back of the room, or in the front row.