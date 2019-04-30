JLab Audio has been making waves with its truly wireless earbuds. We recently took the company’s JBuds Air and compared them to AirPods, coming to the conclusion that they were a great budget-friendly alternative to Apple’s higher-priced wireless earbuds. Now, JLab is back with three new truly wireless earbuds: JBuds Air Sport, JBuds Air Executive, and JBuds Air Icon.

I’ve been a fan of JLab for many years. I’ve used their earbuds since the J2’s way back in 2009/2010 when the iPod nano 5th generation was still a thing. Since then, JLab has been one of my go-to manufacturers when looking for budget-friendly audio accessories that still delivery superb quality.

Though none of these earbuds offer quite as many features as Apple’s AirPods, they all have their own benefits that the fruit-named tech giant doesn’t offer quite yet.

JBuds Air Sport

These are properly going to be my favorites of the bunch. JBuds Air Sport feature an over-ear hook that gives them a secure latch on your heads, meaning they’re not going anywhere. Each earbud offers 6 hours of battery life, and there are an additional 34 hours of life in the case, giving you a total of 40 hours of listening time before you need to plug in. The JBuds Air Sport feature IP66 sweat resistance, a built-in charging cable, auto on and connecting, Bluetooth 5, and Be Aware audio.

Be Aware is a unique feature that I really think could make a great deal of difference here. Since JLab offers passive noise isolation with these earbuds, you can turn on Be Aware to pass through outside noise into your ears, meaning you don’t have to remove JBuds Air Sport to hear what’s going on around you. This is offered in all three of the latest headphones.

JBuds Air Sport is available to pre-order at $69 with shipping beginning in early June

JBuds Air Executive

The JBuds Air Executive offer an AirPod-inspired design at a much lower price. Offering 30-hours of Bluetooth playback, IP55 sweat resistance, and all of the same features as the above JBuds Air Sport.

Unlike the above JBuds Air Sport, the JBuds Air Executive feature Cloud Foam ear tips for even better noise isolation, allowing you to enjoy a more focus-oriented work environment.

JBuds Air Executive is available for pre-order at $69 with shipping beginning in June

JBuds Air Icon

The JBuds Air Icon is the lowest-cost of the bunch. An upgrade to the JBuds Air we reviewed, this will be the best option for those on a budget who want to remain discrete.

Offering a 24-hour battery life, you’ll be able to enjoy your tunes for days before it’s time to recharge. Plus, with the low-profile design, your hair, hood, or hat could easily hide these noise-isolating earbuds.

JBuds Air Icon is available for pre-order for $59 with shipping beginning in early June

