adidas’ Stadium II Backpack can easily tote your soccer ball for $36 shipped

- May. 2nd 2019 1:40 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the adidas Stadium II Backpack in Black for $36 shipped. Regularly around $45, that’s Amazon all-time low. Other colors are on sale for as much as $50, by comparison. This Amazon Choice backpack has a mesh pocket for a soccer ball. It’s also water-resistant and has two water bottle holders. There’s even room for a 15-inch MacBook if you need it, but there’s no designated pocket so a separate sleeve would be required. It’s a great option for the gym, work, school or travel. Even better, its cushioned straps add a comfortable component for everyday use. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you or your child does play soccer be sure to pick up the Glider 2 Soccer Ball in Red/Black for just $12. It’s designed for all-weather conditions and rated 4/5 stars with over 1,500 reviews.

adidas Stadium II Backpack features:

  • Zippered bottom ball pocket that can hold a size 5 soccer ball inside or be worn on the outside in a mesh pocket.
  • Dual water bottle pockets and a zippered tricot lined media pocket.
  • Ultraride padded shoulder straps and backpanel to keep you comfortable.
  • Hydroshield water-resistant base, extra durable 3d ripstop fabric, and up to 3 spaces for your team branding.

