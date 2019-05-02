Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 from $15, Shadow of the Colossus $15, more

- May. 2nd 2019 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, PSN is offering the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack for $17.99. However, PS Plus members can grab it for $15. That’s down from the regular $30 and the best price we can find. For comparison sake, just Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 goes for $20 at Amazon. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked for the combo pack. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, DOOM, Titanfall 2, Sunset Overdrive, Shadow of the Colossus and many more.

