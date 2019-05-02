Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 from $15, Shadow of the Colossus $15, more

In today’s best game deals, PSN is offering the Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack for $17.99. However, PS Plus members can grab it for $15. That’s down from the regular $30 and the best price we can find. For comparison sake, just Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 goes for $20 at Amazon. Today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked for the combo pack. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, DOOM, Titanfall 2, Sunset Overdrive, Shadow of the Colossus and many more.
More game/console deals:
- DOOM $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Shadow of the Colossus $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Titanfall 2 & Sunset Overdrive Xbox $5 (Reg. $8+) | eBay
- Using code PERKS4ME at checkout
- The Division 2 on Xbox One $40 (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Resident Evil 2 $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- GTA V Online Edition $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $30+) | PSN
- The Witcher 3 Complete $15 (Reg. $30+) | PSN
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $25+) | PSN
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Breath of the Wild Starter Pack: $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- HITMAN 2 $30 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $60) | Microsoft
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Borderlands Handsome $15 (Reg. $25+) | Best Buy
- Dark Souls Remastered Switch $28 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $37 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Fire Emblem Warriors: $25 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Persona 5: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch: $45 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
