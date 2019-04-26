It’s been a big week for Nintendo, as it first announced that nearly 35 million Switch consoles have been sold, a number which also marked the passing of N64’s lifetime sales. We also learned that sales have been slowing overall as the console has now reached mid-cycle status. Today, Nintendo is continuing to share facts and figures with details on its multiplayer subscription service. Nearly 10 million users have officially signed up for Nintendo Switch Online to date. Which also means that Nintendo has picked up two million subs in the last two months alone, and continuing to average over one million per 30 days. More below.

Nintendo Switch Online nears 10 million subscribers

Today, Nintendo announced that it has added 10 million subscribers to its Switch Online service. After having launched back in September, it has steadily increased its overall subscriber base to today’s near-landmark number.

If you’re not yet a subscriber to Nintendo Switch Online, there are a number of perks worth considering. Aside from access to online play, you’ll also be able to enjoy cloud backup and saves for select games. There’s also access to sales, and free NES titles like Donkey Kong and Dr. Mario. The much-anticipated Tetris 99, a battle royale version of the game, is included with the service.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa details further plans:

“We plan to implement in-game events to encourage consumers to keep enjoying the game. Through these initiatives. We are working to make these services more attractive over the long-term on Nintendo Switch Online.”

Recently, we told you about a promotion that Twitch and Nintendo are currently running. Amazon Prime members can get a year of service just by following a few simple steps. If you haven’t yet taken advantage of this promotion, there really isn’t any reason not to.

9to5Toys’ Take

Nintendo Switch Online offers pretty stellar value at $4 per month or $20 for a full year. In comparison to what Microsoft and Sony are charging for their own services, it’s a steal. I’ve been slow to make the jump with my Switch. Hey, it’s hard to start shelling out money for something that was previously free! That said, Nintendo Switch Online is certainly worth checking, especially as more free retro games are added to the mix regularly.

You can learn more about Nintendo Switch Online in our explainer for its launch. We’re expecting Nintendo to continue to roll out additional features within this subscription service regularly in the coming months and years.

