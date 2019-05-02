Chromecast support, 4K, HDR and more highlight this VIZIO 60-inch UHDTV, now $399 (Reg. $500)

Walmart offers the VIZIO 60-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $399 shipped. That’s down from the original $700 price tag and $101 less than B&H’s current offering. VIZIO’s D-Series offers solid value with 4K resolution, HDR support and 120Hz effective refresh rates under $400. This model ships with three HDMI inputs, USB, antenna, and optical audio ports. Built-in Chromecast functionality delivers access to all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

New TV means new HDMI cables. This model has three ports, so we recommend grabbing this bundle at Amazon. CableMatters offers these HDMI cables in varying lengths, with a nifty color-coated design that makes it easy to track from device to TV. You’ll also find support for all of the latest codecs here, including 4K, ARC, HDR and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon reviewers.

VIZIO 60-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Value and quality come together in the 2018 VIZIO D-Series™ 60” Class (59.5″ Diag.) 4K HDR Smart TV, offering state-of-the-art 4K resolution, high dynamic range support, smart TV apps, and voice control compatibilities with select devices. The D-Series TV offers Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution, delivering four times the detail of a Full HD TV. HD video is automatically upscaled for the best possible picture, and the D-Series TV is equipped to support high dynamic range for dazzling colors and contrast.

