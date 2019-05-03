May the 4th be with you this weekend. A number of retailers have already kicked off Star Wars Day sales that’ll satisfy your inner Jedi…or Sith, if you’re so inclined. Head after the jump to explore a vast galaxy of deals including everything from comics and movies to toys, apparel, and so much more. We’ll be updating our list as other sales go live.

Microsoft Store Star Wars Movie Sale

If your digital Star Wars film collection is lacking, Microsoft Store is offering up to 30% off HD downloads of every major movie in the franchise. A standout here is the Star Wars Digital Six Film Collection for $74, down from $90. It not only includes Episodes 1 through 6, but also contains hours of bonus content featuring bloopers, documentaries, and deleted scenes.

LEGO Star Wars Sale

Our favorite building block brand is discounting its Star Wars-themed sets, accessories, and more from $4. Score free shipping when you spend at least $35. Build your own LEGO BB-8 for $70, which is $30 off the going rate. This 1,100-piece set includes a display stand; unfortunately, you can not roll it. Make a purchase over $75 to receive a FREE Battle of Hoth Playset, a $15 value. For further details on LEGO’s Star Wars Day sale, click here.

Hasbro Star Wars May the 4th Sale

Over at its eBay storefront, Hasbro is discounting up to 40% off over 100 Star Wars toys. Shop figures, vehicles, games, and more. Even better, all orders ship free. The Forces of Destiny Princess Leia Organa Platinum Edition Figure can be yours for $30, which is a $20 drop from the original price. It even includes an R2-D2 figure plus other accessories.

Comixology May the 4th Sale

Want to immerse yourself in the illustrated Star Wars universe? Comixology is taking up to 67% off nearly 15 digital comics titles. You can download Star Wars: Skywalker Strikes at $4 (Orig. $11), which includes the first six installments of the 2015 series from Jason Aaron and John Cassaday. Or you can enjoy the comic adaptation of The Force Awakens for the same price.

Build-a-Bear May the 4th be With You Sale

The popular stuffed toy shop is getting in on the May the 4th deals by offering up to 50% off all Star Wars items. That means you can bring home this adorable Captain Phasma Bear for $21 (Reg. $35) or cuddly Chewbacca at $30 (Orig. $35). All orders over $35 receive free shipping.

Other May the 4th Deals:

