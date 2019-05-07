Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics MFi-certified 6-Foot Lighting Cable 2-Pack $11, more

- May. 7th 2019 10:29 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of its Six-Foot AmazonBasics MFi-certified Lighting Cables for $11.22 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $16, that’s good for a nearly 30% discount, is $2 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Amazon’s in-house Lighting cables measure six feet long, making them great options for charging your iPhone on the couch or in-bed. MFi certification and a one-year AmazonBasics warranty make these ideal ways to expand your charging kit on a budget. Rated 4/5 stars from over 3,500 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • RAVPower 26800mAh Portable Charger: $40 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code WNE4MKR9
  • Save on Anker 10W wireless chargers, car accessories, dash cams and more from $13
  • Aukey Dual USB Wall Charger 2-pack: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code ZRFWB2Y9
  • CHOETECH 10W Qi Charger: $10 (Reg. $18) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code SG3SCSVN

Apple MFi (Made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod) certification ensures complete charge and sync compatibility with your Apple device. Simply connect the Lightning adapter to your Apple device and the USB end into a wall adapter or USB hub to charge or into your computer to sync data.

Measuring 0.39 inches in diameter and 0.22 inches in height, the narrow Lightning Adapter is small enough to fit most cases but strong enough to withstand repeated unplugging and storage. We test the cable to 4,000 bends.

