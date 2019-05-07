Today, WaterField is introducing its new canvas MacBook bag. The new Tech Rolltop Backpack is designed to eliminate the need to cary separate bags for work, travel and after-work activities. Along with a handy MacBook pouch it also sports ample space for all your work out gear and can easily double as a more business-oriented waxed canvas brief when the situation calls for it. Head below for more details and how to secure yourself a free Denier ballistic nylon or waxed canvas gear pouch.

Last we heard from the folks at WaterField was with its latest leather minimalist wallets starting from just $39. The new wallets come in several different styles but we also went hands on with the Sutter Sling Pouch and Switch Taco bag accessories a couple months back. As usual, WaterField continues to impress and its new canvas MacBook bag is likely no exception.

WaterField’s New Ca nvas MacBook Bag

All of the WaterField gear, including the new Tech Rolltop Backpack, is crafted locally in its workshop by the “most skilled sewing team in San Francisco.” Once again, the company is employing black 1050 denier black ballistic nylon or blue/brown 14-oz. waxed canvas to construct the new versatile MacBook bag. The backpack’s closure makes use of an adjustable nylon strap and a magnetic, self-seeking Fidlock buckle. You’re looking at YYK and metal barrel zipper pulls throughout. The bag can be synched down to make for a more compact carrier and then unrolled to add an extra three to six liters so you can easily fit your bike helmet or other athletic gear in with your daily work carry.

Tech Rolltop Backpack Specs:

Along with a padded laptop compartment on the back – great for quick access during meetings and TSA security checkpoints – the new canvas MacBook bag is covered in exterior pockets to leave as much room as possible in the main compartment. There’s an upper pocket with an invisible magnet closure as well as a lower zipper pocket with a “handy key fob” and a “rain-guard flap”. Both sides feature dual pockets for water bottles and the like.

More Storage Options:

A smaller interior compartment for a second laptop/tablet as well as a zippered pocket for small accessories adorn the inside of the carrier. You’ll find the usual WaterField gold-lined interior too. There’s shock-absorbing foam mounted along the under side of the bag for protection and to keep the bag upright.

Pricing & Availability:

The new Tech Rolltop Backpack from WaterField comes in two sizes and three colorways (black, brown and blue) starting at $229. Pre-orders are available now with a May 17th shipping date. However, if you decide to jump in before May 10th, the company will also throw in a medium-sized Gear Pouch for free. It regularly carries a $45 price tag and features a ballistic nylon or waxed canvas exterior.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it might not feature any game-changing tech, that’s what a classic bag is all about. WaterField maintains its nostalgic design sensibilities and keeps the attention on making quality gear. At $229+, it certainly isn’t the most affordable option out there. But considering what you’re getting here and how expensive comparable options can go for, it is quite a competitive price tag.

