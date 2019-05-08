Anker has been keeping busy lately. Prior to today’s release of Anker PowerPort Atom III, the company had debuted two preceding devices in 2019. One of which that sports two USB-C ports and another with four outputs that offer a combined total of 100W charging.

What makes Anker PowerPort Atom III interesting is the implementation of the company’s new PowerIQ 3.0 technology. It outputs a total of 60W across two ports, USB A and C with the unique ability to support all fast-charging protocols. Identification is automatic, taking place without no interaction required from users.

More speed, less of a headache

Like the rest of the Anker PowerPort Atom lineup, the company’s latest release uses highly-efficient GaN (gallium nitride) semiconductors which yield a smaller than average form-factor. According to Anker, its new power adapter is 15% smaller than Apple’s offering, helping users save space while also scoring an additional USB-A port.

As mentioned earlier, Anker PowerPort Atom III supports PowerIQ 3.0. This is Anker’s solution to a fragmented market that is competing through proprietary fast-charging technology. With PowerIQ 3.0, Anker PowerPort Atom III automatically identifies the fastest charging method for each device and gets to work right away. This undoubtedly makes it one of the best options available in its product category.

“With PowerIQ 3.0, the latest generation of Anker chargers and batteries can communicate with all protocols, allowing them to identify and fast-charge any device, from laptops and tablets to smartphones and even PD compatible gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. From now on, consumers can rely on a single charger to charge virtually all of their devices fast”, said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker.

Pricing and availability

Anker launched PowerPort Atom III earlier today at a compelling price point of $42.99. In typical fashion, Anker’s new product is readily available on Amazon and the company has promised that additional products with PowerIQ 3.0 support will be released in the coming weeks.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker’s pairing of a smaller form-factor that sports both USB Type A and C outputs already makes it a clear winner when compared against Apple’s USB-C only offering. Top that off automatic fast-charging support that nixes the need to buy proprietary power adapters and leaves little reason to pick options from its competitors.

Since many of us still have a plethora of devices with USB-A charging cables, picking a versatile solution with both ports seems like a wise decision. For this reason, Anker PowerPort Atom III will definitely be at the top of my list when shopping for a new USB-C power adapter.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!