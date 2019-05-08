Bring CarPlay to your ride w/ Kenwood’s 7-inch Touchscreen Receiver: $380 (Reg. $420+)

NeweggFlash is now offering the Kenwood 6.95-inch CD/DVD Touchscreen In-Dash Receiver (DDX8905S) for $379.99 shipped. This one can still fetch as much as $549 at ABT and closer to $426 over at Amazon, but started at more like $700+ originally. It regularly sells for around $479 at Newegg Flash and is now at the best price we can find. It is also $20 below Amazon’s best refurbished listing. Featuring both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you’re looking at a 6.95-inch touchscreen display, dual phone connectivity, access to Spotify, Waze, YouTube and much more. Ratings are somewhat thin here, but what we can find are quite positive. And Kenwood receivers generally carry solid reviews. More details below.

We also still have the JVC Multimedia In-Dash Receiver with a 6.2-inch touch screen for $165 shipped (Reg. $200+) and a higher-end Kenwood option for $600 (30% off). Grab yourself some extra MFI Lightning cables to connect with your new receiver and checkout even more automotive deals right here.

WebLink is the new way to get the most out of your in-car receiver. Download the KENWOOD WebLink app and you can connect your smartphone using a USB connection to access some of your favorite apps such as Waze YouTube and Yelp. Using your apps through the large and clear touchscreen makes WebLink the safest and easiest way to use your smartphone on the road.