Score 4-years of Car and Driver Magazine for the price of one: $12 (Reg. $60+)

DiscountMags is offering 4 years of Car and Driver Magazine for $12 with free delivery. Simply select the 4 year option on the listing page and use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. This one goes for as much as $15 per year at Amazon and elsewhere right now but is usually closer to $12 at DiscountMags. In other words, you’re getting four years for the price of one with today’s deal. This is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. Car and Driver is for “auto enthusiasts and in-market car buyers” covering everything from road tests to tech, motorsports, accessories and industry news. More details below.

Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

