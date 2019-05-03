The Sonic The Hedgehog movie trailer dropped earlier this week. As exciting as it was to see the upcoming blockbuster in action, let’s just say some (most) people weren’t exactly happy with Sonic’s design. Let’s face it, Jim Carrey’s just about every film he’s ever been in, so there’s no surprise there. But it was almost as if the people making this movie had never laid eyes on everyone’s favorite furry hero before spending millions on a Hollywood adaption. Fortunately, that’s all about to change.

Sonic The Hedgehog Gets Trolled Hard:

After days of constant Twitter trolling and Tumbler jokes, the powers that be have finally decided – even though they should already known this when the poster hit months ago – to do something about it. With Jim Carrey at the helm here, The Sonic The Hedgehog movie actually has a shot at success, that’s providing they can actually get the titular character in the movie. Because that boy child rodent in blue from the debut trailer certainly isn’t Sonic.

Look as Those Teeth:

While it was the human mouth and teeth that had most fans reaching for the meme maker, the entire design of Sonic is a little off. The proportions of the character and even the eyes almost made him look like Sonic’s illegitimate son from one of those weird interspecies affairs the character dabbled with in the past.

[Sonic the Hedgehog movie pitch meeting] Jim Carrey: [chanting] teeth, teeth –

Director: teeth, TEETH

Paramount execs [pounding the table]: TEETH, TEETH, TEETH! https://t.co/eDzzAmSjDC — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) April 30, 2019

Edward Pun to the Rescue:

Edward Pun works as an artist for Sucker Punch – the game studio behind the upcoming Ghosts of Tsushima, the Infamous series and others. He decided he would give the character a quick rework just for fun and frankly, he nailed it.

Here’s a look at Pun’s mock-up:

Left is original screenshot. Right is my rework to make #Sonic more stylized. pic.twitter.com/IhXeAZYlQI — Edward Pun (@EdwardPun1) April 30, 2019

Now that’s the Sonic we all know and love. It’s also just another quick reminder of how out of touch Hollywood can be when it comes to game adaptions. But don’t worry it sounds like the The Sonic The Hedgehog movie is about to get saved in the final hour.

Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Gets Overhauled:

Director Jeff Fowler took to Twitter recently to address the harsh criticism of his upcoming picture. Starting off with “the message is loud and clear,” the director goes on to acknowledge the internet’s outrage with Sonic’s design and makes it sound as though he is committed to changing it:

You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well that’s some seriously good news. If it actually happens and looks as good as Pun’s anyway. But it does mean the production companies have some work to do before the the Sonic The Hedgehog movie releases in November. Hopefully this is more of a model flip as opposed to having to recreate the entire film as it exists now. But either way, the VFX team is in for some long hours over the next few months and it was more than likely everyone’s fault but their own. Keeping up with Jim on the silver screen is no easy feat, but at least giving the furry guy a fighting chance.

